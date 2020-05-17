Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Kush Mints is an even and balanced hybrid, and its high proves it: Happy but not goofy, relaxed but not (completely) couchlocked, this cool companion is great for those afternoons when you want to chill out, but also want to avoid completely crashing. Oh, and it tastes like mint chocolate ice cream with a hint of coffee. What’s not to love?



Taste Profile: Mint, Coffee, Cookies



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated