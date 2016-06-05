About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Blueberry Kush Dab Wax (900mg). Blueberry Kush is a cross between Blueberry (Indica) and OG Kush (Indica). Known for its smooth blueberry taste and long-lasting effects, some say that the full body high comes with euphoric feelings and can result in sedation and sleepiness. Blueberry Kush is recommended for use during the evening.