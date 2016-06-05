About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Blueberry Kush Dab Wax (900mg). Blueberry Kush is a cross between Blueberry (Indica) and OG Kush (Indica). Known for its smooth blueberry taste and long-lasting effects, some say that the full body high comes with euphoric feelings and can result in sedation and sleepiness. Blueberry Kush is recommended for use during the evening.
Blueberry Kush effects
791 people told us about effects:
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
