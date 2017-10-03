1g Blue Dream Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth’s Blue Dream 1g Vape Cartridge: A dreamy experience brought to you by the iconic sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Our Blue Dream Vape Cartridge is the perfect companion to enhance creativity, boost productivity, and indulge in outdoor activities. Blue Dream is beloved for its uplifting and cerebral effects, offering a balanced high that promotes focus and relaxation simultaneously. With Hepworth's Blue Dream Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature Blue Dream effects in a convenient and portable format.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Hepworth
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
