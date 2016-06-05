About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
Blueberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.