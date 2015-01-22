About this product

Our Rest CBG+CBD Tincture (2,200mg of 5 CBG: 1CBD: 1 CBN) is specially blended with CBG, CBD, and CBN, a relaxation cannabinoid.



One of the most common problems people face nowadays that influences their overall well-being is sleep deprivation. There are plenty of medications to improve sleep, but many people are looking for natural alternatives. One such alternative is a tincture made with CBD and CBN.



Many people report that CBN and CBD help them sleep. CBD and CBN are non-psychoactive and helpful chemical compounds that are known to produce a calming effect in the body and mind.



* Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable

price.

* Broad Spectrum formulation delivers CBG, CBD, and natural cannabinoids that provide

the full benefits of the hemp plant. Broad Spectrum has been shown to improve the

body’s response to everyday stress.

* Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCT, have known as super fuel because your

body absorbs MCTs rapidly and efficiently.

* Made with non-GMO hemp oil and combined with MCT "carrier" oil to improve

absorption and bioavailability.

* Formulated by a compound pharmacist.

* Manufactured at an ISO-certified and FDA-registered facility.

* Made in the USA.

* 100% profits donated to veteran's charities.