High Horse
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SHATTER
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
High Horse™️ Girl Scout Cookie Shatter. The major terpenes include Cinnamon and Magnolia, giving it a flavor reminiscent of cookies 🍪
GSC effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
