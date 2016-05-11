Loading…
Highland Provisions

Royal Chemdawg

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Royal Chemdawg effects

Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Headaches
22% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
