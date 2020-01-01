Hippo Treats

1. We created HippoTreats to inspire innovation through imagination. We must first imagine a solution before we can implement a plan! Art is the physical manifestation of imagination. HippoTreats supports local art, local artists and is actively creating pop up spaces designed to deliver art instruction and art creation to young people everywhere. Are YOU an artist? An art teacher? Is there an art project you'd like to collaborate on with us? We'd love to hear from you! 2. We created HippoTreats to enhance amazing real life experiences, not to leave you TKO'd on the sofa. Physical and social activities are two of our human needs. HippoTreats supports active professionals, social butterflies, and rad athletes of all stripes. We actively encourage anyone who will listen to "Get out there and Hippo!" Do you teach a yoga class, instruct fitness, or skate, surf, ski/snowboard, kite, cycle, etc at an elite level? Contact us today to learn about joining the HippoSquad! 3. Our team is rad, and we're dedicated to creating rad products. Not everyone is cut out to be on Team Hippo. Our personal standards are high. AF. Our quality specs on ingredients, production, taste, dosage, you name it, are strict and specific. From our edibles, shatter and pre-rolls to our HippoClad apparel line, we promise we won't sell anything we don't use on the daily ourselves. If you're not happy with any Hippo product, reach out to us directly and we will resolve the issue with kindness and quickness. 4. We're here to say yes to you! See some things you like, but wish they were a little different? Want a special Hippo Cake for an upcoming event? Give us a shout! We're here to make you happy. Custom orders as well as private cannabis themed dinners are real Hippo possibilities. 5. Why Hippo? Hippo because... Hippopotamus were deified in ancient Egypt, symbolizing both the masculine warrior and the sacred feminine creator. Fierce, unstoppable forces of nature, hippos are faster than they look on land, and flowing, graceful ballerinas in water. Highly intelligent and extremely social, hippos eat in moderation, endure harsh, wild conditions, and never, ever worry about things out of their control. Most importantly, hippos are wild, untamable and unabashedly themselves. Hippos make no apologies for being large and strong or having huge teeth or tiny, tiny little ears. Hippos are nothing like sheep, and they’re okay with that. HippoTreats calls upon the ancient power of the hippopotamus and incorporates the hippo philosophies of moderation, endurance, social harmony and self acceptance into each and every HippoTreats item. Whoever you are, and whatever you do, HippoTreats supports you and encourages you to be the absolute best version of yourself. Work. Create. Play. Be social. Be yourself. Now, get out there and Hippo!