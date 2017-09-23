HMS Health LLC
Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
