Original Glue brings positive influence to both the mind and body if enjoyed within limits. It liberates the mind from stress, anxiety, and other mood-related problems while showering it with pleasurable stimulation. At the same time, it blankets the body with relaxation, as well as counter pains from the likes of migraines, arthritis, and PMS to ensure physical comfort. Then, as a parting gift, the herb gives a deep slumber so that the next day can be approached with a renewed strength.



If those benefits sound like a good way to cap off the day, consider cultivating Original Glue autoflower seeds. Its Indica-Ruderalis genetics ensure sturdiness and straightforward rearing. Moreover, it matures incredibly fast, affording early harvest and two or more crop collections within a year. What is best, all those can be achieved without toilsome efforts.



Autoflowering seeds are the latest craze in the cannabis scene, and Original Glue jumped on the bandwagon quick. By blending the original, photoperiod version with an unknown Ruderalis, an auto GG4 was born. It takes after its predecessor with a THC content that registers a whopping 22% to 25%, ensuring that a mind-blowing high is but a single hit away.



Similar in almost every way, the slightly Indica-dominant rookie is also ideal for nighttime use. Its euphoric effect affords mental stimulation that is without worries or woes. At the same time, it provides a body buzz that eliminates pain, tension, as well as physical stress for a truly relaxing time off. Moreover, the herb also improves appetite and sleep, contributing to overall well-being even after the session.



While all those benefits are marketable, the primary selling point of GG4 autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis is its Ruderalis growth tendencies. Its entire life cycle culminates within just a number of weeks, affording at least two harvests in a year. Moreover, the variant’s compact nature means it takes less space and can be cultivated in discreet.



GROWING ORIGINAL GLUE



The autoflowering GG #4 resembles the very Indica-like Original Glue, but is much smaller with a full-grown height of only 3 ft. Behind its thick foliage of broad fan leaves are sturdy branches that need no support. The flora also boasts of several secondary clusters of buds and a huge apical cola at its crown. As harvest draws close, the generous gluey coat of trichomes that grow on its buds turn frosty white, giving the flora a glorious snow-capped appearance.



True to its rudy roots, the auto strain switches from vegging to flowering with age instead of changes in light schedule. Hence, it is ready for harvest after only 9 to 10 weeks from germination no matter where or when it is cultivated. Despite its unalterable development time table, there are ways to improve its output so the best possible harvest can be achieved.



Give the plant a minimum of 18 hours of light every day as anything less will adversely affect its growth. If the cultivation room is equipped with the right systems to manage the heat and an increase in the monthly electric bill is a non-issue, providing up to 24 hours of light is fine too. Furthermore, allow GG#4 to focus on budding by shielding it from severe potential health concerns. Because of the swift lifespan of autos, sufficient time to recover is not something the subspecies can afford. Also, precious energy will be spent tending on injuries instead of juicing up the buds, resulting in subpar yield.



Because the quality and amount of cropping from an autoflowering strain depend on environmental factors, it is best to cultivate auto GG#4 indoors where conditions can be regulated. Keep the variant comfortable in temperatures within 20 to 26°C and relative humidity level around 40% to 50%. For maximum production, have 4 to 16 floras under 600 to 1000 watt bulbs for every square meter styled in a Sea of Green setup to collect 400 to 600 grams of buds.



Growing outdoors is also an option. However, while its Ruderalis sturdiness allows it to thrive even in inhospitable conditions, it only shares decent yield in favorable environments. Hence, only grow autoflower GG#4 in places blessed with warm, pleasant weather. Also sow its seeds in 11 to 13 gallon (40-50 liters) pots to maximize harvest potential. If all goes well, each plant can furnish up to 300 grams of flower.



FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR



The smell and flavor of Gorilla Glue #4 perhaps fall under the “acquired taste” category. It has an earthy fragrance laced with an overpowering scent of ammonia. Together, the stench of cat piss on wet loam first comes to mind. Relishing the aroma a little longer will also reveal hints of stale coffee in the background. Then, once the vapor of the combusted herb is inhaled, it conveys a blend of metallic and fuel-like flavors. As the savor lingers in the palate, it reveals subtle tinges of pine and choco-java.



EFFECTS



All it takes is a single dose of Gorilla Glue #4 to experience a soaring cerebral flight. High enough to reach the clouds of euphoria, it uplifts the psychological state above the mental burdens. Without any delay, it expels any melancholic tendencies, allowing the mind to indulge on external stimuli and the free flow happiness surging in.



Not the type to take minutes to impart a calming physical buzz, the variant envelops the body with relaxation soon after the mental high kicks in. The limbs feel softer than usual, making any movement more demanding but still doable to an extent. More often than not, the session is spent spread comfortably on the couch, eating away the time with a snack on hand paired with a TV show or music on the background.



The cerebral stimulation, as well as the relaxing, moderately-crippling body stone lasts for a good few hours. Ultimately, the session concludes with a deep, long trip to slumberland. For this reason, GG#4 buds, regardless if grown from a photoperiod or autoflowering plant, are best consumed early in the evening or when there is plenty of time to spare like on lazy weekends.



MEDICAL



With THC levels exceeding the 20% mark, a level already considered extremely high, Gorilla Glue #4 ensures relief even in small dosages. Do not give all the credit to the psychoactive component, though, as the strain also holds considerable amounts of beneficial terpenes such as Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Pinene. Circumstantially, these aromatic compounds have similar therapeutic functions as the popular cannabinoid, doubling the efficacy of the variant.



GG4 is a potent anxiolytic agent that mitigates anxiety and stress. By ceasing the manifestation of these two, the mental and emotional impact they cause, along with their psychological by-products such as depression, mood disorders, PTSD, and bipolar disorder, among a list of others, cannot materialize. Although momentary, this period of cerebral peace affords the mind some rest and an improved fighting chance.



Even better, physical relief follows right after. The anodyne effect of the strain gives instant comfort. All the while, its anti-welling capacity is nursing the inflammations to provide lasting alleviation. Like delivering a one-two punch, a dose of GG#4 beats maladies such PMS, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Rheumatism, and Migraines to a pulp.



The munchies is another beneficial feature of the variant. As it includes strong cravings for food, the herb halts eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia, along with other causes of lack of appetite. Moreover, THC also mitigates nausea and vomiting often produced by medication and treatments like chemotherapy. These effects not only allow enjoyment of edibles, if employed regularly and appropriately, say healthy food is prepared before getting stoned, it may also lead to weight gain and improvement of overall well-being.



Lastly, Gorilla Glue #4 also imparts long, quality sleep. The sedating action does not take effect until after a few hours. Hence, the cerebral and body high can still be savored for a long period.



To have a guaranteed favorable experience with the cannabis, do not consume it in larger than necessary amounts. As mentioned, it holds a compelling volume of THC, which, if taken in excess, may worsen cases of cottonmouth and dry eyes or cause dizziness, anxiety, or paranoia.