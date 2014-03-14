House of Cultivar
Tres Dawg Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
House of Cultivar - Tres Dawg (I) Joint 2pk
Tres Dawg effects
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
