Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Marionberry Kush

by I-5 Pharms
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Marionberry Kush
Marionberry Kush

Like the fruit it is named for, Marionberry Kush is a delicious hybrid bred by Heroes of the Farm. A well-balanced cross of Raspberry Kush and Space Queen that puts off a full spectrum of fruity flavors, Marionberry Kush closely resembles her genetic “sister” Cinderella 99. There are six main phenotypes of Marionberry that all show a range of fruit flavors like passionfruit and raspberry. The aroma is smooth, sweet, and earthy with a sour twist. The effects are pronounced and uplift the mind almost immediately and then slowly relax the body without putting you to sleep

Marionberry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand I-5 Pharms
I-5 Pharms
Shop products
I-5 Pharms is a Boutique Indoor Hydroponic Cannabis Grow Lab. We Specialize in Unique, Rare and Potent Strains of Flower.