I Love Growing Marijuana

Platinum Mixpack

IndicaTHC 19%CBD
The Platinum Mixpack contains three precious strains with feminized seeds for guaranteed results. The first strain in the pack is Gold Leaf, a 60% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 21%. Gold Lead can deliver a powerful feeling of euphoria with a mood-boosting high and an ability to help the symptoms of depression, ADHD, insomnia and fibromyalgia. The second strain in the pack is Super Silver Haze, 10% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. Super Silver Haze is known for its deep relaxation vibes and the ability to release the user’s mind from stress and depression. The last strain is Purple Haze, a 30% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a floaty and stress-free high with this strain.

129 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
