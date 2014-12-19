i35 Labs
Blue Monster
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Blue Monster effects
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
