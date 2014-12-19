Loading…
Logo for the brand i35 Labs

i35 Labs

Blue Monster

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Blue Monster effects

Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
