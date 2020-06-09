A cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy, Lemon Kush provides uplifting and creative effects. It is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour. An enhanced sense of cerebral focus is characteristic of this high. An increase in creativity and rapid free association of thoughts is also common, making this a good strain for artistic endeavors. An evenly balanced strain, Lemon Kush also has a bit of a body buzz, mellowing out the cerebral effects and reducing the likelihood of cannabis-induced anxiety or paranoia.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.