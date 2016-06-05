About this product
With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience with each blend!
Product Facts
Product Strain: Blueberry Kush
Strain Information: Blueberry Kush is an Indica strain known for promoting relaxation and calming effects.
Bottle Strength: 1000 milligram (MG)
Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)
Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times
Concentration: 33.33 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL)
Extraction Method: CO2
Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
Suggested Use
Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
Blueberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
792 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Illuminent
Illuminent products are developed in our ISO certified lab using only the highest quality ingredients. We pride ourselves in providing a market leading product that speaks for itself. Illuminent maximizes the effectiveness of CBD products through the use of strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Illuminent is the driving force in CBD innovation.