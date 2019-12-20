About this product

This moist, sand-like concentrate has a honeycomb texture featuring an intense, broad-spectrum terpene flavor. Created using a similar process to shatter, it’s much softer while remaining brittle enough to crumble in the palm of a hand.



Item 9 Labs Original Glue has top-charting potencies and physical, euphoric relief. This heavy-hitter flower stinks of coffee grounds and sour skunk, unmistakable and enticing in its terpene profile. A taste of Original Glue's sour flavors makes the mind race with a rushing buzz before the body descends into a resounding stoniness.