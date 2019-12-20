About this product

Soft, sticky, and teeming with crystals, Item 9 Labs live resin sugar is an easily malleable concentrate featuring high cannabinoid potency and a broad-spectrum terpene profile. Best when dabbed, it’s well suited for consumers looking for fast-acting effects packed with flavor.



Item 9 Labs Original Glue has top-charting potencies and physical, euphoric relief. This heavy-hitter flower stinks of coffee grounds and sour skunk, unmistakable and enticing in its terpene profile. A taste of Original Glue's sour flavors makes the mind race with a rushing buzz before the body descends into a resounding stoniness.