Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jetpacks

Jetpacks

Blueberry Pancakes FJ-1 (1G Infused, THCA Concentrate & Kief Covered)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

1 Gram Whole Flower Pre-Roll Enhanced with Cannabis Oil, Terpenes, Kief, & a Proprietary High THCA Extract!

Blueberry Pancakes effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!