This one is primarily petrol and earthy flavors with a sweet, fruity finish. In the lab we describe it as a ‘Sweet OG.’ It’s an Indica dom hybrid with a relaxing, heavy-on-your-eyelids type feeling.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.