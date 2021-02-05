Jetty Extracts
Lemon Sour Diesel UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
'LSD’ for short, this California Sour x Lost Coast OG cross is perfect for those looking to enjoy a revitalizing, energetic and euphoric high. Lemony and slightly sweet, it’s a potent sativa for a complete buzz from head to toe.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Lemon Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
