Break-Up Cake Auto

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Break-Up Cake Auto
  • Photo of Break-Up Cake Auto

About this product

Kannabia Seed Company's autoflowering Break-Up Cake Auto is a powerhouse strain with remarkable attributes, making it a top choice for cannabis enthusiasts. This hybrid, derived from the original Break-Up Cake and enhanced with BF Super Auto from Barney's Farm and a touch of Kush Auto, delivers high yields, a short flowering period, and a potent effect.

Characterized by its robust, aromatic, and uniquely distinctive plant, Break-Up Cake Auto boasts exceptional productivity and an intense aroma, making it easily identifiable even blindfolded. With its indica-dominant nature (60%), the plant initially grows slowly but later explodes with buds and trichomes, creating a visually stunning spectacle.

Cultivating Break-Up Cake Auto indoors is a rewarding experience, with the potential to produce up to 600 grams per square meter in just 70 days. Employing the Sea of Green method is recommended for optimal results. Outdoors, this strain can reach a height of 140 cm, yielding tight buds that can reach up to 200 grams per plant.

In terms of taste and effect, Break-Up Cake Auto mirrors the feminized version, delighting the palate with fruity flavors and a fresh, earthy aroma. However, it introduces a pine aftertaste from its Kush lineage, creating an incredibly intense flavor reminiscent of wild strawberries or blueberry tart. Despite its indica characteristics, the strain offers a harmonious effect, inducing deep mental and physical relaxation while allowing engagement in creative activities. This auto strain is especially recommended for beginners and growers seeking a reliable and rewarding cultivation experience.

TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavors: earthy, fruity
Appearance: dark and dense buds
Effects: balanced
Medical: Pain, insomnia
Complete cycle: 70 days
Height: 3.61ft
Yield: 1.97oz/ft or 7.05oz/plant

About this strain

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
