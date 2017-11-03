Kannabia Seed Company's autoflowering Break-Up Cake Auto is a powerhouse strain with remarkable attributes, making it a top choice for cannabis enthusiasts. This hybrid, derived from the original Break-Up Cake and enhanced with BF Super Auto from Barney's Farm and a touch of Kush Auto, delivers high yields, a short flowering period, and a potent effect.



Characterized by its robust, aromatic, and uniquely distinctive plant, Break-Up Cake Auto boasts exceptional productivity and an intense aroma, making it easily identifiable even blindfolded. With its indica-dominant nature (60%), the plant initially grows slowly but later explodes with buds and trichomes, creating a visually stunning spectacle.



Cultivating Break-Up Cake Auto indoors is a rewarding experience, with the potential to produce up to 600 grams per square meter in just 70 days. Employing the Sea of Green method is recommended for optimal results. Outdoors, this strain can reach a height of 140 cm, yielding tight buds that can reach up to 200 grams per plant.



In terms of taste and effect, Break-Up Cake Auto mirrors the feminized version, delighting the palate with fruity flavors and a fresh, earthy aroma. However, it introduces a pine aftertaste from its Kush lineage, creating an incredibly intense flavor reminiscent of wild strawberries or blueberry tart. Despite its indica characteristics, the strain offers a harmonious effect, inducing deep mental and physical relaxation while allowing engagement in creative activities. This auto strain is especially recommended for beginners and growers seeking a reliable and rewarding cultivation experience.



TYPE: Indica dominant

Flavors: earthy, fruity

Appearance: dark and dense buds

Effects: balanced

Medical: Pain, insomnia

Complete cycle: 70 days

Height: 3.61ft

Yield: 1.97oz/ft or 7.05oz/plant

