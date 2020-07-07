About this product
The most abundant terpene in Afghani is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene. With this terpene profile, Afghani emits a sweet and earthy aroma.
Kind Tree Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown flower, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.
Afghani may be utilized by medical patients dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress disorders.
Customers who enjoy Legend OG and Georgia Pie strains may enjoy Afghani.
Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.