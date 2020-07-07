Need some help falling asleep, relaxing your body and mind, and disconnecting from the world? Afghani may be a great choice for you! This strong cultivar is known to impart sedative, relaxing effects that can make it perfect for nighttime use.



Afghani is a potent Indica medical marijuana strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of Indica and Sativa plants are believed to have grown. The most abundant terpene in Afghani is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene. With this terpene profile, Afghani emits a sweet and earthy aroma.



Kind Tree Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown flower, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Afghani may be utilized by medical patients dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress disorders.



Customers who enjoy Legend OG and Georgia Pie strains may enjoy Afghani.