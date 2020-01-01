Kush Financial was started by entrepreneurial minds from the small business financial community, who practice creative problem solving. Seeing the challenges faced by Cannapreneurs today, they wanted to bring a real funding solution to the industry, and help thousands of people wanting to start their own cannabis businesses who are in need of smaller funding amounts. Having come from start-up roots, and being a joint venture between individuals with extensive small business experience, Kush Financial is committed to providing an accessible, honest funding option for those looking to create opportunities, for themselves and others, in the Cannabis industry. With a passion for the emerging field, Kush is focused on supporting the Green Rush by addressing the market’s many funding challenges, and overcoming them to help Cannapreneurs and small business owners succeed. The goal is to fund 1,500 people by the end of 2018, with a greater vision of becoming the number one funding solution in the cannabis industry for Cannapreneurs and small business owners who need $25k-$150k. Achieving this goal will make a huge impact on the industry as well as the lives of everyone involved in each project we fund, including contributing to job creation in local communities, and the country as a whole. Being entrepreneurs in the financial community, Kush is uniquely positioned to understand the massive constraints and ‘pre-existing conditions’ for gaining funding for small businesses, and also realizes that – with the current legal restrictions – it is even harder for cannabis endeavors. With our small business roots, we believe that every good idea deserves the chance to make a difference in people’s lives, and that conviction is at the heart of every project we get funded. At Kush Financial, we fully see that credit is the life line to starting or growing any business, and how necessary it is to have control and access to honest, transparent funding. We realize that having steady cash flow is everything, and how hard it is to build. Having access to credit helps overcome slow, or hard times in any business, which is where we bridge the gap for the growing cannabis movement. Understanding that cash flow is one of the major reasons why businesses fail and that having access to credit is a lifeline which every industry enjoys makes us proud to ensure that Cannabis has the same opportunities. Utilizing our broad backgrounds in small business, cannabis, consumer credit and capital formation, we leverage our knowledge to get our clients at Kush fully funded, as quickly as possible. Whether their need is for equipment, lighting, nutrients or other expenses, there’s no tax forms or proof of sales to present. Just our simple three step process where we pre-qualify our clients online in ten minutes, then our funding specialist reviews the results with them and provides a Good Faith Estimate, and then finishes the application to submit to funding. Transparency is everything to us and we practice it throughout our entire funding process. There are no hidden fees or responsibilities and we charge a reasonable rate, only when we successfully fund our clients. If we cannot fund a client, they owe us nothing. We also stand by our commitment to ‘Fund Anything Cannabis’, and work hard to offer the same level of funding options and opportunities to our clients in the cannabis industry as would be found in any other market. With Kush Financial and the work we are doing today, we are moving towards building the legitimacy of the industry by counteracting the stigma it faces. We value the hard work of Cannapreneurs and are committed to funding as many new ventures and projects as we can.