Exotic THCA Flower- Lemon Cherry Gelato | 3.5g | AAA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover Lemon Cherry Gelato, a delightful slightly indica-dominant hybrid that combines the best of both worlds. With a genetic composition of approximately 60% indica and 40% sativa, this strain is expertly crafted by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies with a mystery strain, creating a unique and enjoyable experience.

Lemon Cherry Gelato is ideal for a relaxing evening at home, offering a perfectly balanced high that will wrap you in pure bliss. Its flavor profile is simply outstanding, featuring zesty lemon and sweet cherry notes complemented by a subtle creamy undertone. The taste is as delightful as its effects, making every session a treat for your senses.

The effects of Lemon Cherry Gelato are soothing and uplifting, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and euphoria. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a busy day, enhance a cozy night in, or simply enjoy a blissful high, this strain delivers a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

Perfect for those seeking a balanced and flavorful hybrid, Lemon Cherry Gelato is definitely worth a try. Experience its exceptional qualities and let it elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
