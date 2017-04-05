About this product
Legend OG is a variation of the legendary OG Kush. This indica dominant strain stays true to its Kush lineage with herbal citrus flavors and a spicy aroma. Its relaxing and calming effects make this strain perfect for the evening.
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.