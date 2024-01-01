Lemon Cherry Gelato - Glass Tip Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Infused Rolling Paper
• Glass Tip
• Small Connoisseur Batch

Lemon Cherry Gelato cannabis flower dry-infused with Lemon Cherry Gelato Live Resin—an epitome of refined cannabis sophistication. Revel in a flavor profile that intertwines sweet and citrusy notes, evoking the essence of zesty lemon coupled with ripe cherries, creating a refreshing and invigorating bouquet. Brilliance harmonizes Lemon Cherry Gelato's uplifting effects with the heightened potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience perfect for boosting creativity and inducing tranquility. The terpene profile highlights limonene for mood elevation and myrcene for potential relaxing effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each puff.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.