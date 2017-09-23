Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Littles

Littles

Skywalker OG .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Indica Flower Pre-Roll

Mazar x Blueberry OG effects

Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!