1 piece per package | 10mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 1 piece
Infused with BLUE DREAM Live Resin

Welcome to the ultimate heavyweight edible experience. Enjoy your favorite strain & flavor pairings- now in a high impact gummy.

STRAIN NOTES:
Blue Dream has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. This sativa-dominant, hybrid cross between Blueberry Indica and Sativa Haze contains notes of blueberry and sugar.

FLAVOR NOTES:
A balanced blend of bright Blue Dream notes mixed with the bold, juicy flavors of a classic tropical fruit punch.

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

