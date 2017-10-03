1 piece per package | 10mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 1 piece

Infused with BLUE DREAM Live Resin



Welcome to the ultimate heavyweight edible experience. Enjoy your favorite strain & flavor pairings- now in a high impact gummy.



STRAIN NOTES:

Blue Dream has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. This sativa-dominant, hybrid cross between Blueberry Indica and Sativa Haze contains notes of blueberry and sugar.



FLAVOR NOTES:

A balanced blend of bright Blue Dream notes mixed with the bold, juicy flavors of a classic tropical fruit punch.

Show more