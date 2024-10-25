We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Magnitude
Power in Every Pull
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Magnitude products
13 products
Vape pens
Super Lemon Haze 1g Vape Cartridge
by Magnitude
starting at
$50.00
each
Vape pens
Ghost Memory OG
by Magnitude
Vape pens
London Pound Cake
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Master Kush
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Cherry Kush
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Dutch Treat Haze
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Gelato
by Magnitude
Vape pens
4:1 GG#4 CBN
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Blueberry
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Mimosa
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Sour Diesel
by Magnitude
Vape pens
White Widow
by Magnitude
Vape pens
Platinum Jack
by Magnitude
Home
Brands
Magnitude
Catalog