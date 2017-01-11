Ministry of Cannabis
Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This powerful indica is the result of the cross between Blueberry and Black Domina in its autoflowering form. Only 65 days are requested to grow thick, heavy buds, frosted with resin, with a powerful berry aroma and a hashy aftertaste. The Black Domina is clearly more dominant in this crossing than the Blueberry, this expresses itself in the spicy flavor of the strain, the wide fingered leaves and the effect that is intense body stone. The buds will be covered with a layer of sticky resin on the buds. Auto Blueberry Domina is surely an Automatic strain worth of sowing, growing, harvesting and glowing.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
10% Sativa 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks
Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 17%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blueberry-domina-feminized
Black Domina effects
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
