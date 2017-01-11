About this product

This powerful indica is the result of the cross between Blueberry and Black Domina in its autoflowering form. Only 65 days are requested to grow thick, heavy buds, frosted with resin, with a powerful berry aroma and a hashy aftertaste. The Black Domina is clearly more dominant in this crossing than the Blueberry, this expresses itself in the spicy flavor of the strain, the wide fingered leaves and the effect that is intense body stone. The buds will be covered with a layer of sticky resin on the buds. Auto Blueberry Domina is surely an Automatic strain worth of sowing, growing, harvesting and glowing.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: autoflowering female



Indoor/Outdoor



10% Sativa 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis



Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks



Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor



THC: 17%



