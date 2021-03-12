Bubba Cake Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Love that D-8 experience, but miss the allure of a proper smoke? Top shelf, organic flower is here, wrapped in Raw cones and ready to get lit.
Multiple strains available.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Must be 21+ to purchase.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.
Multiple strains available.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Must be 21+ to purchase.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.
Bubba Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
16% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!