Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

Bubba Cake Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Love that D-8 experience, but miss the allure of a proper smoke? Top shelf, organic flower is here, wrapped in Raw cones and ready to get lit.

Multiple strains available.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Must be 21+ to purchase.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.

Bubba Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
16% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!