About this product

Love that D-8 experience, but miss the allure of a proper smoke? Top shelf, organic flower is here, wrapped in Raw cones and ready to get lit.



Multiple strains available.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

Must be 21+ to purchase.

This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.