ICC x Dosi Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated indoors.
A one-of-a-kind in-house blend of Ice Cream cake and Do-Si-Dos hash strains.
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
Do-Si-Dos is an Indica-dominant Hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
A one-of-a-kind in-house blend of Ice Cream cake and Do-Si-Dos hash strains.
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
Do-Si-Dos is an Indica-dominant Hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
630 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!