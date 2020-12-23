About this product

Cultivated indoors.



A one-of-a-kind in-house blend of Ice Cream cake and Do-Si-Dos hash strains.



Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



Do-Si-Dos is an Indica-dominant Hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.



Red:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.