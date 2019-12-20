NASHA
GG#4 Red Temple Ball Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Dry-farmed by Organic Medicinals farms, that produces 100% dry-farmed, sun-grown cannabis in Humboldt county using organic sustainable methods.
Original Glue, also known as "GG4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. With pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.
Red
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
