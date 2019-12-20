About this product

Dry-farmed by Organic Medicinals farms, that produces 100% dry-farmed, sun-grown cannabis in Humboldt county using organic sustainable methods.



Original Glue, also known as "GG4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. With pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.



It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.