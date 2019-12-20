About this product

Dry-farmed by Organic Medicinals farms, that produces 100% dry-farmed, sun-grown cannabis in Humboldt county using organic sustainable methods.



Original Glue, also known as "GG4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. With pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.