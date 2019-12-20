NASHA
GG#4 Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Dry-farmed by Organic Medicinals farms, that produces 100% dry-farmed, sun-grown cannabis in Humboldt county using organic sustainable methods.
Original Glue, also known as "GG4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. With pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
