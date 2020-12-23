NASHA
Ice Cream Cake Blue Temple Ball Hash 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Ice Cream Cake | Temple Ball Hash | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 | 1g | Ice cream cake evolves the already vanilla gas taste of the wedding cake cultivar and charts it into creamier territory. A popular indica dominant hybrid this bud is usually dark greens and purples in color and frosted with an outer coat of trichomes. Indica Dominant Hybrids are popular for users who want to relax in euphoria but not fall asleep.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!