Ice Cream Cake | Temple Ball Hash | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 | 1g | Ice cream cake evolves the already vanilla gas taste of the wedding cake cultivar and charts it into creamier territory. A popular indica dominant hybrid this bud is usually dark greens and purples in color and frosted with an outer coat of trichomes. Indica Dominant Hybrids are popular for users who want to relax in euphoria but not fall asleep.