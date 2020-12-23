About this product

Indoor-grown.



A proprietary mix of Ice Cream Cake and Mac strains.

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33.

Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian producing creative, happy, and uplifting effects, featuring a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish with hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.



