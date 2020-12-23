NASHA
Ice Mac Green Powder Hash
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Indoor-grown.
A proprietary mix of Ice Cream Cake and Mac strains.
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33.
Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian producing creative, happy, and uplifting effects, featuring a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish with hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
