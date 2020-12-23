NASHA
Ice Mac Orange Powder Hash
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Indoor-grown
A proprietary mix of Ice Cream Cake and Mac strains.
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33.
Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian.
Producing creative, happy, and uplifting effects, featuring a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish with hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
Orange:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
