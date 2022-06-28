About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
