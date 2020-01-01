Nexus Corporation has served the greenhouse industry as a top US manufacturer since 1967. With a corporate office and production facility in Northglenn, CO along with an advanced manufacturing plant in Pana, IL, the company brings innovative designs, high quality products, and exceptional customer service to its System 420™ hybrid greenhouse systems for the cannabis industry. With increasing public acceptance and legal changes, Nexus has brought its 50-year industry reputation for excellence to the cannabis market. Multiple cannabis greenhouse construction projects have been completed in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon & Washington. Nexus is actively pursuing projects in the cannabis emerging states of Arkansas, California, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. With high potential growth in California, Nexus is currently quoting projects in Humboldt and Mendicino Counties as well as throughout Northern California. Additional quoted projects exist in Southern California with San Diego, Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, High Desert near Adelanto, and agricultural areas in the Central Valley. Nexus has a team of engineers (licensed in 49 states), sales, project management, customer service, and operations professionals dedicated to managing projects from start to finish. The team has expertise regarding the customized design components, efficiency features, and cost management strategies necessary to maximize crop yields and return-on-investment. Nexus continually invests in new production automation and efficiency upgrades including robotic welding and cutting machinery, which translates to high customer value with more advanced growing systems and carefully managed cost structures. The company serves all three cannabis markets: