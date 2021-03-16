About this product
Lineage / Blend:(Indica Hybrid) Papaya x (Banana OG X Dosido)
This fruity, tropical strain will have you wanting to hum a sweet tune! Don’t worry about a thing, ‘cause every little thing is gonna be alright with this tasty choice!!
About this strain
Tally Mon, also known as "Tally Man," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing a Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos strain with Papaya. This strain is sought after for its ability to increase sexual arousal and produce uplifting and relaxing effects. Some consumers have reported a light tingling sensation and intense couch-lock after smoking Tally Mon. This strain features a nutty flavor profile with an aroma that smells like bananas. Tally Mon generally has high THC levels, so it's important to take it slow with this strain until you understand how it effects you. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, other mood disorders. Growers say Tally Mon comes in fluffy light green foliage layered with trichomes and burnt orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Tally Mon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.