Northstar Cannabis
Black Domina Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Flavor: You will enjoy this strain’s gorgeous scent with its nutty and earthy aroma with subtle hints of citrus or flowers.
Effects: This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects! Most users describe its initial high as euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing. However, once the physical effects kick in, the strain’s sedative properties come to the fore. This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects!
Users say that it releases tension, but as the body becomes completely relaxed, it can cause couchlock. Therefore, Black Domina is not suitable for daytime use; it is a late evening or night time strain only.
Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop
Black Domina effects
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
