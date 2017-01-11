About this product

Flavor: You will enjoy this strain’s gorgeous scent with its nutty and earthy aroma with subtle hints of citrus or flowers.

Effects: This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects! Most users describe its initial high as euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing. However, once the physical effects kick in, the strain’s sedative properties come to the fore. This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects!

Users say that it releases tension, but as the body becomes completely relaxed, it can cause couchlock. Therefore, Black Domina is not suitable for daytime use; it is a late evening or night time strain only.

Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop



