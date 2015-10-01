Northstar Cannabis
GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: One of the Girl Scout Cookies strain’s most notable attributes is its distinctive skunky, yet slightly minty aroma. From its earthy undertones that ground you and bring you back down to the planet, to its uplifting and sweet flavor that shoots you high into the clouds, GSC is a strain of pure bliss and magic, the perfect balance for any class of cannabis consumer.
Effects: Girls Scout Cookies’s effects are capable of bringing so much diversity to the table. With its balanced qualities, representative of both sativa and indica strains, GSC is both uplifting yet relaxing, sending consumers into a blend of euphoric full-body high and a heady, cerebral and thought-provoking mood.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Effects: Girls Scout Cookies’s effects are capable of bringing so much diversity to the table. With its balanced qualities, representative of both sativa and indica strains, GSC is both uplifting yet relaxing, sending consumers into a blend of euphoric full-body high and a heady, cerebral and thought-provoking mood.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!