About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Spicy herbal and diesel notes best describe Skywalker OG, as it’s a pungent strain that tastes almost exactly as it smells.

Effects: If you’re hoping for an intergalactic adventure, Skywalker OG will be your co-pilot. An instant high that’s super heavy, you’ll feel properly stoned after a hit or two. Experience your body completely fusing with the couch and leaving you relaxed and happy. A happy high is coupled with intense munchies, so keep the snacks right next to you to avoid having to move. Your head will be in the clouds, yet your body will be tingly and in some cases numb.

How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.

