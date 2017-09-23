Northstar Cannabis
Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Spicy herbal and diesel notes best describe Skywalker OG, as it’s a pungent strain that tastes almost exactly as it smells.
Effects: If you’re hoping for an intergalactic adventure, Skywalker OG will be your co-pilot. An instant high that’s super heavy, you’ll feel properly stoned after a hit or two. Experience your body completely fusing with the couch and leaving you relaxed and happy. A happy high is coupled with intense munchies, so keep the snacks right next to you to avoid having to move. Your head will be in the clouds, yet your body will be tingly and in some cases numb.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Effects: If you’re hoping for an intergalactic adventure, Skywalker OG will be your co-pilot. An instant high that’s super heavy, you’ll feel properly stoned after a hit or two. Experience your body completely fusing with the couch and leaving you relaxed and happy. A happy high is coupled with intense munchies, so keep the snacks right next to you to avoid having to move. Your head will be in the clouds, yet your body will be tingly and in some cases numb.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!