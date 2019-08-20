About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar.

Effects: Regardless of what goes on with your mind, Pineapple Express weed will be body numbing, making any pains or aches you might be having physically quickly melt away, all while keeping the mind sharp and concentrated. Not ideal for a morning pre-work smoke, Pineapple Express can sometimes leave you feeling a tad bit too spacey to function at the workplace, but right after you get home or even on a day off, if you need that good green stuff to act as a little pick-me-up, Pineapple Express is exactly the road you should turn down.

How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Pineapple Express. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.



