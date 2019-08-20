Northstar Cannabis
Pineapple Express Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar.
Effects: Regardless of what goes on with your mind, Pineapple Express weed will be body numbing, making any pains or aches you might be having physically quickly melt away, all while keeping the mind sharp and concentrated. Not ideal for a morning pre-work smoke, Pineapple Express can sometimes leave you feeling a tad bit too spacey to function at the workplace, but right after you get home or even on a day off, if you need that good green stuff to act as a little pick-me-up, Pineapple Express is exactly the road you should turn down.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Pineapple Express. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
