About this strain
Dutch Treat effects
Reported by real people like you
774 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!