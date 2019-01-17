About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
Created by Portland, Oregon’s Archive Seed Bank, Bazooka Joe G is a potent cross between Indiana Bubblegum and Face Off OG. The smell and flavor are sweet like bubblegum and cotton candy, while the high is potent, euphoric, and full-bodied.
Bazooka Joe G effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!