Grape Runtz, also known as “Grape Runts,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of Zkittles, Gelato, Grape Ape, and OG Kush. The effects of Grape Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and giggly. Consumers find this strain ideal for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. The flavor of Grape Runtz is grape forward, pungent, and peppery. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry mouth, so it’s important to hydrate when smoking this strain. Grape Runtz is believed to be 20-23% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.