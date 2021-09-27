OG Kush x Durban Poison. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won Girl Scout Cookies numerous Cannabis Cup awards.



Our pre-rolls weighs 1.2 grams each, or you can get a two pack that are 0.6 grams each. Joints come with a premium tar blocking filter tip, guaranteeing a clean pull and coughless exhale. Each pre-roll is also wrapped with RAW brand hemp papers and made with all bud, no trim.