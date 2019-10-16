Organic Rosin
White Fire (WiFi) #43 Organic Flower Rosin
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Wifi 43 effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
